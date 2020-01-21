Robert Downey Jr. Says He’s Starting a Plant-Based Diet

In his post-Iron Man career, Robert Downey Jr. is making a big change: The superstar actor is adopting a plant-based diet.

Downey’s no stranger to staying on top of his fitness, as he kept himself in prime shape to play Tony Stark in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for over a decade (Here’s one of the muscle-building workouts he used for it.) And while his MCU career is likely done, Downey is continuing to stay focused on his overall health.

Downey spoke about going on a plant-based diet at the premiere of his new film Dolittle, telling Variety that “I make faces for cash and chicken. Even though now, I’m off chicken,” Downey said.

“Not chicken anymore,” his wife and producing partner Susan Downey added.

“I’m going plant-based!” Downey Jr. responded.

Along with his plant-based diet, Downey Jr. has also been a big supporter of environmental causes and trying to lower his carbon footprint. Last June, Downey spoke about a new organization he’s launching called The Footprint Coalition, which he wants to use to help clean up the planet through the use of advanced technologies.

“Between robotics and nanotechnology, we could clean up the planet significantly, if not totally, in 10 years,” Downey Jr. said. “I have this quiet sense of crisis. I’m a one-man carbon footprint nightmare colossus.”

Even though he’s (likely) done playing Iron Man in the future, Downey Jr. is clearly still looking to use his powers for good.

If you’ve thought about going on a plant-based diet, here’s a look at how you can do it with some help from Men’s Journal about how to do it right:

