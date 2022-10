“Gengai is the epitome of vintage sake and a beautiful reminder that even unthinkable disaster can give birth to once-in-a-lifetime greatness,” says Ikoma. “When searching for the perfect sakes to launch our brand, I couldn’t have imagined discovering such a rare sake with a story of unimaginable resilience and fortitude. It’s a lesson I keep with me as I work to build a new category for sake in Japan and beyond.”

Only 500 bottles of Gengai are available globally. And you can now find it on shelves here in the U.S. When it’s gone, it’s gone forever.

[$3,100; sakehundred.com]

Get it

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!