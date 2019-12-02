Save 50% On Everything At Omaha Steaks For Cyber Monday

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





Cyber Monday is bringing out the deals like crazy. You fully expect places like Amazon or Walmart to have crazy good deals on tech or clothing. That’s the typical area of interest holiday shoppers roll with. But you don’t really expect to find big ole deals on foodstuffs. And yet, here we are as Omaha Steaks is dropping big deals all day on everything in the store. One of the best deals being the one on the Cyber Monday Feast.

Everything at Omaha Steaks is going heavily discounted for Cyber Monday. Whatever you look at is going to be half off. Not only that, you will get dessert added in for free. You’ll get a free Mini Chocolate Mousse and caramel cups. Makes for a complete, delicious meal. And if you spend over $59, you will get free shipping. So all of this combined together makes the combo deal, the Cyber Monday Feast, so much more attractive than usual.

What comprises the Cyber Monday Feast? A lot. So much so that it is really perfect to pick up for the holiday season. All the stuff you get with it is going to make a great holiday meal. In it, you will get 4 (5 oz) Bacon-Wrapped Filet Mignons, 2 (5 oz) Top Sirloins, 4 (3 oz) Polynesian Pork Chops, 1 (24 oz) package of Beef Lasagna, 4 (4 oz) Omaha Steak Burgers, 4 (3 oz) Gourmet Jumbo Franks, 4 (4 oz) Caramel Apple Tartlets, and 1 (18 oz) package of Pub Style Cod.

That is a lot of meat. Tons of meat that you will absolutely love to nosh on. Because as usual with Omaha Steaks, the meat you get in this Cyber Monday Feast package is going to be top of the line product. Some of the best meat you will ever have in your life. The quality control over at Omaha Steaks is really high and there will be no worries about having this mailed to you. It makes life so much easier to not worry about rushing to the supermarket and grabbing what you can.

You are going to have to move pretty fast to take advantage of the Omaha Steaks deal for Cyber Monday. One of the best deals is the deal on the Cyber Monday Feast, but that isn’t all you have to work with. Pretty much everything on Omaha Steaks is going to be half off. And when you are dealing with Omaha Steaks, you can’t go wrong with any option. Because the products over at Omaha Steaks are next-level great. These deals end at the end of the day on December 3rd. So move fast so you can eat well.

Get It: Pick up the Cyber Monday Feast ($137; was $274) at Omaha Steaks

