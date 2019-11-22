Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





Truth: Holiday parties need libations. It’s a requirement. Drizly makes the holidays much easier by bringing beer, wine, and liquor to you, no matter where you are. And now, Drizly is offering Men’s Journal readers a cool $5 off a liquor delivery of $20 or more. Just enter the code MENS5 at checkout to receive this exclusive discount. happy holidays!

The fact is, nothing kills a holiday get-together faster than running out of booze. If you’re throwing a party this holiday season, just dial-up Drizly on your browser or use the Drizly app and get liquor delivered. They’ll bring your beer, wine, and booze straight to the house—or wherever your holiday party happens to be.

Just take that headache right out of the equation. BOOM! Get the refreshments delivered and check that task off the to-do list. Now you can focus on other important things you need to prep for your party.

Drizly—The Holiday Party Problem-solver

Better still, get liquor delivered to any holiday party that could use an influx of fun. There’s nothing worse than having to break up the party because the libations run out. Well, there is one thing that’s worse: Showing up to a holiday party and finding there’s nothing decent to drink! Solve either problem with just a few taps on your smartphone. Just go to drizly.com or use the Drizly app. You could have a drink in your hand within the hour (in major metropolitan areas, anyway).

Here’s another way Drizly can come in handy. Imagine showing up at the holiday party—and realizing you forgot your gift for the host! What to do? Dial-up Drizly. You can order online and have pretty much any bottle, soft drink, and mixer brought straight to the party. What could be simpler? Just be sure to enter MENS5 at checkout.

Drizly partners with local liquor stores, so your favorite libations are nearby and show up as quick as possible. Drizly lets your order whatever you want by item, or you can just get a liquor delivery from the closest store.

So if you’re just looking for any bottle of dark rum for your eggnog, you can get it quick. Even if you’ve got your sights set on something specific, the 23-year-old Glenfiddich Grand Cru, amazing Barr Hill Gin, or even a hard-to-find case of Alchemist Focal Banger IPA, you can (probably) find it at Drizly.

(Almost) Any Liquor Delivered (Almost) Anywhere

It’s important to remember that liquor, wine, and beer are subject to a host of archaic distribution laws. So your choices will be limited to wherever you are. But you can usually find your local favorites at Drizly. And chances are no matter where the party is, you’ll be able to get a bottle of Jameson or Stoli, or perhaps a case of any kind of Big Beer, delivered within the hour.

So make the holiday season a great one. Whether the party is at your place, or you’re headed to a function where you won’t know a soul, ensure a good time with Drizly. And remember to use the unique, exclusive code MENS5 to take $5 off your first order of $20 or more.

Happy Holidays!

Get It: Men’s Journal readers! Take $5 off your first order with exclusive code MENS5 at Drizly

