Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Prepping meals can mean you need different accessories for certain processes. After a while, it can add up and you’re drowning in kitchen appliances. But with the Instant Pot Aura 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker, you will save yourself plenty of space.

What makes the Instant Pot Aura 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker so great? As the title implies, it can do what nine appliances do in on simple package. You can roast, steam, bake, slow cook, or make a stew, among other things. That’s a big convenience in the kitchen.

Condensing your kitchen isn’t the only thing that makes the Instant Pot Aura 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker so helpful. It’s got a good capacity size to allow you to make a good-sized meal. It can handle up to six quarts and make for a complete meal for the family.

Using the Instant Pot Aura 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker is easy. The interface is simple to understand and use. Just hit the button, set the time and temperature, and get cooking. You can get an equivalent experience as a stovetop or an oven with just a few quick button presses.

You can also prep your meal for a long time. The Instant Pot Aura 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker can let you delay the meal prep for 24 hours so you can have the meal ready exactly when you want for a holiday or something. You can also make it keep the meal warm for 24 hours as well.

Meal prep has never been easier than it will be with the Instant Pot Aura 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker. All sorts of meals can be cooked with this bad boy, and it’ll allow you to have a meal ready ahead of time. With its microprocessor tech, it will keep a consistent temp for the best meal possible. So pick one up now while the sale is still live at Amazon. Your kitchen will thank you.

Get It: Pick up the Instant Pot Aura 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker ($60; was $130) at Amazon

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!