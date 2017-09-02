Fall is here, and we’re ready for pumpkin ales and football. We’re also ready to take advantage of seasonal fall fruits and vegetables (and, yes, tailgating foods). When you buy produce that’s in season, it’s healthier, has richer flavor, and is generally more affordable. That’s because food is easier to grow in its proper season. It’s more abundant, and has time to fully ripen before being plucked off the vine, bush, or tree, and brought to a grocer near you.

To determine the most nutritionally dense fall fruits and vegetables, we turned to Chris Romano, Whole Foods Market’s associate global produce coordinator. Be on the lookout for this produce when you hit the grocery store or farmers’ market this season. You’ll enjoy the freshest, healthiest fall fruits and vegetables autumn has to offer.