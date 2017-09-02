1. Apples

Other than pumpkins, apples are the trademark fruit of fall and, from sweet Fujis to tart Honeycrisps, there’s a flavor for every palate. Apples are high in soluble fiber and vitamin C, so they’re perfect for on-the-go snacking, too. “To make sure you’re picking the best of the orchard, choose apples that are firm and free of blemishes or bruises,” Romano says. To keep them fresh at home, store them in a cool, dry place. “Apples emit ethylene, which speeds up the process of ripening, so it’s important to keep them away from other ethylene-sensitive produce, such as avocados, bananas, or citrus fruit,” he adds. And if you love apples, but hate how they turn brown after they’ve been cut, give them a squeeze of lemon juice. This will prevent them from browning.