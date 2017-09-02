6. Cranberries

Cranberries are only in-season for a short amount of time; you actually won’t find them fresh at any other point. The holiday staple is rich in phytonutrients, and is a good source of vitamin C, dietary fiber, and manganese. Though you probably eat dried cranberries in cereals and mixes, raw cranberries are healthier. They have way less sugar and a ton of vitamin A, which is said to promote healthy eyesight, skin, and lower bad cholesterol. “Look for brightly colored berries, and check each bag for any shriveled or discolored ones; these should be tossed,” Romano says. “To maximize freshness and flavor, keep the bag tightly wrapped in the refrigerator (they can stay good up to two months!), or freeze them for increased longevity,” he adds. And if you’re preparing them for Thanksgiving, make sure to remove them from heat as soon as they begin to pop so they don’t become mushy or bitter.