3. Grapes

Grapes boast their best flavor in fall, when you can enjoy them fresh from the vine. This includes varieties you can’t get other times of year like champagne grapes (not what they make the popular celebratory drink from, but a miniature-sized grape), concords, and holiday seedless. Grapes are a good source of vitamin K, vitamin C, antioxidants, and resveratrol, an anti-inflammatory compound that helps keep your skin looking young. You can eat them raw, or pop them in the freezer for a healthy sweet treat. Grapes should be plump and firm. “When it comes to color, green grapes should have a yellowish hue (amber), and red grapes should be a bright shade of crimson,” Romano says. “Avoid wilted stems or wrinkled grapes when browsing for the perfect bunch,” he adds. Keep your bushels in the refrigerator for up to one week, and be sure to wash them before consuming.