5. Leafy greens

Autumn is actually one of the best times to enjoy leafy greens—ironic as every other leaf is turning yellow, red, and brown—in terms of its variety and flavor. “Kale’s popularity has skyrocketed in the past few years, and for good reason; it’s an excellent source of vitamin K, vitamin A, vitamin C, fiber, and manganese,” Romano says. “But there are lots of other powerhouse greens that are at their best in fall like chard, watercress, leaf lettuce, mustard greens, arugula, raddichio, and chicory.” Take your pick and fill up. Leafy greens are an excellent way to add volume to a meal without weighing you down.