10. Mushrooms

“From grown varieties like oyster and portobello to wild harvested ones like chanterelles and morels, all mushrooms should feel firm and dry when you’re selecting a perfectly earthy bunch,” Romano says. Fresh mushrooms are best kept in a paper bag between layers of damp paper towels in the fridge, and prepackaged ones should be removed from the packaging to maintain freshness. Mushrooms offer a host of nutrients, including selenium, iron, and vitamin D, and some varieties (like Asian mushrooms) even have anticancer nutrients and potent immunity boosters.