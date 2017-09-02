2. Pears

You may not associate pears with fall, but this season yields a wide range of varieties and flavors (Anjous, Bartlett, Sugar Pear, Forelle, and Seckels). No matter the type, pick your pears while they’re still firm, then allow them to ripen. “They ripen from the top down, so you know they’re ripe when they give with gentle pressure at the stem,” Romano says. Once soft, you can opt to store them in the fridge to slow the ripening process, or keep them in a fruit bowl and eat within five days. And just like apples, lemon juice can help prevent your cut pears from browning. What’s more, pears are a hydrophilic food, meaning they’re water-loving and fill you up quick. They’re also loaded with a complex carbohydrate called pectin, which acts as a detoxifier, a gastrointestinal tract regulator, and an immune-system stimulant. They help with digestion, lowering cholesterol, and regulating the body’s absorption of sugar, too.