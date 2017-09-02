4. Persimmons

You may not be familiar with the delicacy from East Asia, but persimmons are a golden yellow fruit packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. They look similar to small yellow-orange tomatoes, and they have the same protective compounds, such as beta-carotene and lycopene. “Persimmons can be extremely tart until they ripen, in which case the fruit becomes sweet and spicy,” Romano says. Hachiyas and Fuyus are the two varieties grown here in the U.S; the Hachiya persimmons are acorn-shaped, tart, and chalky until they become extremely ripe, whereas Fuyus are tomato-shaped, sweeter, and can be eaten when they’re firm and relatively unripe. Like most produce, you want to avoid persimmons with brown spots or bruises.