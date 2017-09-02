8. Sweet potatoes

These root vegetables are equally delicious in desserts and savory dishes. And, despite their rich, sweet flavor, sweet potatoes are surprisingly nutritious. They’re loaded with carotenoids, vitamin E, potassium, and copper. Choose small to medium sweet potatoes that feel heavy in your hand, and buy them shortly before you plan to use them,” Romano says. Pay special attention to picking ones that are uninform in size, too, so the cooking time doesn’t vary. You want to keep whole potatoes in a cool, dark place, and toss any that’ve grown sprouts. During the fall, there’s a huge variety of sweet potatoes, including Hannah, Japanese, Jewel, Garnet, and Purple Stokes.