7 Reasons Why You Absolutely Need Vitamin D

3. Better overall health

It was thought the only way to ward off colds and the flu was to maniacally wash your hands and get the flu shot. Adding vitamin D to your daily supplement regimen can help bolster your defenses, according to Colorado and Massachusetts researchers. Their study found participants with smaller amounts of vitamin D in their bloodstream were over 30% more likely to have had a recent infection than those whose blood tests indicated higher levels of vitamin D. And a meta-analysis discovered vitamin D supplements seem to reduce the risk of infection by about 10 percent.