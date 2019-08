5. Healthier heart

Do heart problems run in your family? If so, you might be interested to know people with the lowest levels of vitamin D had an 81% increased potential to die from heart disease, 64% greater risk of heart attacks, and 57% higher chance of early death than those with the highest vitamin D levels, according to a Copenhagen University Hospital study. Add vitamin D-rich foods and beverages such as salmon and milk to your grocery list to better your odds.