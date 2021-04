Veggicopia Creamy Dips Variety Pack 2.5 oz 18 Pack GET IT!

Bring some flavorful and healthy veggie hummus dip with you wherever you go thanks to this variety pack from Veggicopia. Spread it on whatever or dip whatever in it to enjoy the great flavors that are available.

Get It: Pick up the Veggicopia Creamy Dips Variety Pack 2.5 oz 18 Pack ($32) at LifeToGo

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!