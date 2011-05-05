How to make it

In a bowl, sprinkle meat with 2 tbsp of the brown sugar, 1 tbsp of the curry, and the coriander seeds. Salt and pepper to taste. Add apricots, sliced onion, wine, vinegar, and oil, then let marinate in fridge, covered, for 2 to 4 hours.

Meanwhile, cut peeled onion in half crosswise, then cut into quarters and break into layers.

Drain meat in a strainer over large saucepan. Remove meat and apricots from strainer and discard remaining solids. Set marinade aside. Thread meat, apricots, onion layers, and bacon onto skewers.

Place saucepan with marinade over high heat, bring to a boil, and cook until thick, about 10 minutes. Whisk in butter, apricot jam, remaining 1 tbsp brown sugar, and 1/2 tsp curry. Let sauce continue to boil, whisking until thick. Pour a quarter of the sauce into small bowl for basting.

When grill is hot, cook kebabs until browned on the outside and meat is cooked through, about 2 minutes per side—8 minutes total. After 4 minutes, start basting with reserved sauce.

Serve kebabs at once with remaining sauce for dipping.