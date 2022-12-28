1. Glenmorangie Nectar d’Or Sauternes Cask Single Malt Scotch Whisky Get it

This decadent whisky is first distilled in Glenmorangie’s massive stills before being matured in ex-bourbon casks, then spending additional time in barrels that previously held sweet white sauternes wine. The result is an indulgent, dessert-like single-malt whisky with notes of candied orange peels, sticky toffee pudding, almond cookies, fudge, vanilla, and rich oak.

[$75.99; glenmorangie.com]

