2. Dad's Hat Pennsylvania Vermouth Finish Rye

If you’ve never tried Dad’s Hat rye, now’s your chance. While you can’t go wrong with its flagship Classic Rye, we suggest getting a little wild and trying its unique Dad’s Hat Pennsylvania Vermouth Finish Rye. It starts with the distillery’s popular Classic Rye that’s then aged for an additional six months in casks that once held Quady Winery’s Vya Sweet Vermouth. This results in a complex, surprisingly mellow rye whiskey with flavors of sweet vanilla, caramel, cinnamon candy, orange zest, and peppery rye spice.

[$43.99; dadshatrye.com]

