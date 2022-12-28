3. Garrison Brothers Guadalupe Bourbon Whiskey Get it

Garrison Brothers is a big name Texas whiskey. It’s the kind of distillery that makes you rethink where great bourbon comes from. One of its more unique expressions is Garrison Brothers Guadalupe. Matured for four years in toasted, charred American oak barrels, it’s then finished in port wine casks for two more years. This creates a smooth, sweet whiskey with notes of plums, dried cherries, cinnamon sugar, chocolate fudge, honey, and vanilla beans.

[$257; garrisonbros.com]

