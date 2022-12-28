4. Woodinville Straight Port Finished Bourbon Whiskey Get it

This popular expression begins as Woodinville’s already mature bourbon. It’s aged for five years before moving to a cask that once held ruby port wine. It finishes there for another six months before it’s bottled and enjoyed. Port barrels lend flavors of raisins, candied cherries, ripe berries, and chocolate fudge. Paired with the flavors of oak, caramel, and vanilla from the initial aging, this is one epic bourbon.

[$49; woodinvillewhiskeyco.com]

