Food & Drink

10 Special-Barrel-Finished Whiskeys You Need to Try

A bottle of Woodinville Straight Port Finished Bourbon Whiskey
10
Courtesy image 4 / 10

4. Woodinville Straight Port Finished Bourbon Whiskey

Get it

This popular expression begins as Woodinville’s already mature bourbon. It’s aged for five years before moving to a cask that once held ruby port wine. It finishes there for another six months before it’s bottled and enjoyed. Port barrels lend flavors of raisins, candied cherries, ripe berries, and chocolate fudge. Paired with the flavors of oak, caramel, and vanilla from the initial aging, this is one epic bourbon.

[$49; woodinvillewhiskeyco.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
SkyWellness_Premium Equity Slot_FreeGiftCreative_November_300x490
More from Food & Drink