5. Westward Stout Cask American Single Malt Whiskey

If you think only Scotland makes single-malt whisky, you haven’t been paying much attention. There’s an increasingly stellar range of American single-malt whiskeys on the market. One of the more unique offerings comes from the folks at Westward. Mature Westward American Single Malt is finished in stout-seasoned casks for a year. This results in a complex, flavorful whiskey with hints of toffee, candied pecans, chocolate, vanilla, and rich oak.

[$89.99; westwardwhiskey.com]

