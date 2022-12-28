6. The Balvenie Caribbean Cask 14 Year Single Malt Scotch Whisky Get it

A lot of single-malt Scotch distilleries age or finish their whiskies in sherry casks. The Balvenie decided to go a different route with its wildly popular The Balvenie Caribbean Cask. It’s aged first in traditional oak casks for a minimum of 14 years before finishing in barrels that once held Caribbean rum. The result is a fruity single malt with tasting notes of dried fruits, vanilla, caramel, and candied orange peels.

[$90; thebalvenie.com]

