10 Special-Barrel-Finished Whiskeys You Need to Try

A bottle of Glendalough 7-Year-Old Mizunara Finish Irish Whiskey
7. Glendalough 7-Year-Old Mizunara Finish Irish Whiskey

This Irish single malt is matured first for seven years before being finished in minzunara oak casks sourced from Hokkaido, Japan. To signify this bond between Ireland and Japan, each bottle’s label has a red thread to pay homage to the mountains of both countries. On the palate, anticipate candied orange peels, cinnamon candy, bitter chocolate, oaky wood, and gentle spices. It’s an incredible expression that deserves to be sipped slowly to pick up all the nuances.

[$95; glendaloughdistillery.com]

