8. Belle Meade Honey Cask Finish Bourbon Whiskey Get it

There are unique, special finished expressions and then there are expressions that leave you scratching your head until you take a sip and finally understand why. Belle Meade Honey Cask is one of those expressions. Mature bourbon is finished in barrels that once aged locally sourced wildflower honey for another six to eight months. This creates a memorable, sweet, mellow bourbon with notes of toasted vanilla beans, dried fruits, peppery rye, and smooth, sweet honey.

[$56.99; bellemeadebourbon.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!