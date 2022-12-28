9. Barrell Dovetail Whiskey Get it

Barrell is revered for its envelope-pushing experimentation. One of its greatest is Barrell Dovetail, a blend of 10-year-old whiskey finished in rum, port, and Dunn Vineyards Cabernet Barrels. The result is a memorable whiskey packing flavors of molasses, toasted marshmallows, dried fruits, chocolate, vanilla, and cracked black pepper.

[$85.99; barrellbourbon.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!