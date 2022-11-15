Walk into any decent liquor store nowadays and you’ll find the walls lined with spirits produced at craft distilleries from every corner of the country. This wasn’t always the case, however, particularly when it comes to American single-malt whiskey (a style that’s very close to finally becoming a legally defined category). Craft is booming in the U.S., with over 2,000 distilleries currently in operation, according to the American Distilling Institute. Some have flickered out and closed up shop, while others have been gobbled up by larger drinks companies and made their founders very rich. But there are a few independently owned OGs still going strong. One such example is St. George Spirits, a Bay Area operation founded 40 years ago, long before bourbon had become the popular behemoth it is now. To celebrate four decades of making gin, vodka, liqueur and, of course, whiskey, the distillery just released its 40th Anniversary Edition Single Malt Whiskey, a limited-edition bottle that’s well worth checking out.

Lot 1 of St. George’s single malt whiskey was released in 2000, back when you could actually find a bottle of Pappy for less than $100. In 2004, St. George moved to its current location in an airplane hangar at the Alameda Air Station just outside of San Francisco, and that’s where this whiskey and many other spirits are distilled today. The new 40th Anniversary Edition is a unique take on the distillery’s core single-malt whiskey expression.

For this release, head distiller and blender Dave Smith sampled more than 600 different casks maturing in the warehouse, whittling it down to 30, then ultimately choosing just 14 to blend together. That’s a lot of sampling, but it’s just one of those tasks that’s impossible to make sound boring to any whiskey fan because each individual cask is going to offer something new and singular. So, yeah, cry us a whiskey river.