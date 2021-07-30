Stay Energized and Keep Your Breath Fresh With These Caffeinated Mints

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

We all need a little boost during the day. A lot of us tend to do so by downing a ton of coffee. But coffee is not that great for us, and it leaves us with breath that isn’t all that desirable. But you can get your energy boost without downing a ton of overcaffeinated liquid and still have fresh breath with the Viter Energy Caffeinated Mints Variety Pack.

The Viter Energy Caffeinated Mints Variety Pack is a pretty nifty little item to have for your day-to-day life. Two mints basically replaces one cup of coffee and the boost is pretty quick. In just a few minutes, the energy will be radiating through you so you can go about your day at peak performance.

Not only will these mints give you a ton of energy, but they’ll leave you with a fresh sensation in your mouth. This pack comes with five amazing flavors, so you can switch things up and make sure that you’re at your best when you have to talk to people face to face.

Even better is that the Viter Energy Caffeinated Mints Variety Pack is sugar-free and comes with no calories to speak of. You won’t end up jittery and you won’t end up filling yourself up like you can with a giant carton of coffee.

Having checked out the Viter Energy Caffeinated Mints Variety Pack, it’s pretty clear that it’s time to kick coffee to the curb and get a new energy booster in your life. You’ll be good to go all day long and you won’t end up with stinky breath to contend with. It’s a win-win that you should roll with right now.

Get It: Pick up the Viter Energy Caffeinated Mints Variety Pack ($14; was $18) at Amazon

Check out the Daily Deals over at Amazon

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Check out The Best REM Sleep Trackers For The Troubled Sleepers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!