Stay on Track This Holiday the Easy Way With $130 off our Favorite Nutritious Meal Kit

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

One of the main reasons people like to eat well is to help on their fitness paths. With the New Year upon us, a lot of people are gonna be looking to make changes to their diet to help slim down and get into better shape. But there’s something more appealing about eating well. And that is improving your mood.

Not eating well can really do a number on your body, which in turn will do a number on your mental well-being. You can feel sluggish and grumpy because of how bad food can affect your body. But that doesn’t have to be the case anymore when you sign up for Green Chef right now.

Green Chef is an amazing meal kit delivery service that we think every guy should sign up for. And that is because it takes the myth that eating well means eating food that doesn’t taste great and turns it on its ear. Because all of the recipes that can be found on the Green Chef website are out of this world delicious. There’s a reason why this is the #1 meal kit for eating well.

Right off the bat, Green Chef is great because of how easy it is to use. You choose how many recipes you want to be delivered each week and then choose what meals you want at the beginning of each week. And since the menu changes every week, you won’t have to worry about repeating options.

You can choose your meals each week or you can have options sent to you by surprise. There are options for every lifestyle, including Keto + Paleo, Vegan, Vegetarian, Fast & Fit, Mediterranean, and Gluten-Free. That way you can stick to your intended goal with surprising new options every week that’ll expand your palette.

Not only do the meals change every week, but they taste great every week. And that is due to the fact that these meals are designed by chefs to give you the kind of easy-to-make yet tasty meals that’ll make you mad that you didn’t sign up for this service before. All of which saves you a lot of time when it’s time to eat.

Instead of spending time every week going to the store to get all the ingredients you need for a meal, Green Chef is saving you time by sending you premium ingredients right to your door. And, they are portioned out just right so you don’t end up wasting a ton of food at the end of your meal.

Since Green Chef is here to help you eat well, it only makes sense for the ingredients put into each meal kit to be some of the best options around. Green Chef has organic, sustainably sourced produce that’ll taste like heaven when you eat them up.

That desire to be clean and ecologically responsible doesn’t stop with the ingredients being used. Green Chef also does good work at helping the environment by offsetting 100% of their carbon emissions as well as 100% of the plastic in every box. Doing good for your body while doing good for the environment is a great situation for everyone to take advantage of.

Even better is that right now you can save a ton of money on your initial Green Chef orders. By signing up right now, you will be able to get $130 off your first 4 boxes. Saving $130 on your first 4 boxes is quite the value that is hard to beat.

Eating nutritiously doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy the food you eat. That is what Green Chef is all about. So sign up now to get the kind of wholesome meals you want for a great discount now. You will be in heaven when you take that first bite of your initial order.

Get It: Pick up $130 off, including free shipping at Green Chef!

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!