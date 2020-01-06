Food & Drink

Stock Up for Gameday With 7 Amazing Meat Cuts and Get 12oz Berkshire Pork Bacon Free

Bacon-Wrapped USDA Prime Filet Dinner
7
Market House 7 / 7

Bacon-Wrapped USDA Prime Filet Dinner

GET IT!

This is the meal for the guy who really wants to spoil himself. Bacon-wrapped filet. Who can beat that? No one. Wrap up the two filets with bacon, grill them up, and enjoy a lavish meal. And it will give you a good sense of how great that free pack of bacon you will be getting is.

Get it: Pick up the Bacon-Wrapped USDA Prime Filet Dinner ($65) at Market House

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
More from Food & Drink