Stock Up On Some Healthy Snack Bars From Built Bar

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

It’s easy to just lay back and snack on some treats during this lockdown. Treats can help you feel a little better. Lift your mood. But they usually aren’t actually good for you. But if you shop at Built Bar, you can get some great snacks that are good for your body.

When you see a snack bar like the ones sold at Built Bar, you wouldn’t be wrong to assume it is filled with sugars and all sorts of unnatural additives. But these are not like those other ones. These are actually made to help you stay healthy, especially if you are on the Keto diet.

Not much sugar is a good thing. Sugar is a killer. But what also makes these bars so great is that they are filled to the brim with fiber and protein. The kinds of things that will help your body out. No breaking down of the muscles will occur here.

You’ll want to have a good tasting bar too. Just worrying about health is great, but you want to enjoy what you’re eating. And the bars here are really tasty. No matter what flavor you choose, you will pick a winner.

These bars reach such high levels of taste because they are made with top of the line ingredients. It is made with dark chocolate and all-natural sweeteners, in addition to whatever other flavors are in the bar. That way you don’t get stuffed with unnatural ingredients that will do more harm than good to your body.

So many great options are here at Built Bar that it can be hard to pick just one flavor. Luckily, you don’t have to thanks to the Build Your Own Box option. You pick 3 of whatever flavors float your boat right now and you’ll get a box of 18 bars, 6 of each flavor. You can’t really beat that.

If you want to enjoy some snacks during your time stuck indoors, make it a healthy snack. Make it a snack from Built Bar. Head on over there now to Build Your Own Box and get a good supply of snacks for the foreseeable future.

Get It: Build Your Own Box for $38 at Built Bar today!

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!