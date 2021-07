Glenfiddich 15 Year Old Solera Reserve GET IT!

Looking for a smooth Scotch on the rocks for your July 4th party? Then pick up this bottle of Glenfiddich for some of the smoothest Scotch you’ll have all year.

Get It: Pick up the Glenfiddich 15 Year Old Solera Reserve ($90) at Reserve Bar

