Stock Up The Bar For The 4th With These Great Drinks

Teeling Whiskey Gift Set GET IT!

Teeling Whiskey is one of the great brands. Smooth and packs quite the punch for a great drink. And with this set, you can get yourself 2 new glasses as well as some coasters and whiskey rocks to keep your drinks cold without watering them down.

Get It: Pick up the Teeling Whiskey Gift Set ($80) at Reserve Bar

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Check out The Best REM Sleep Trackers For The Troubled Sleepers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!