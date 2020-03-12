Stuck at Home? Get $100 of Meals for Free from Home Chef With Our Exclusive Code

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

With the way things are going right now, people are going to be stuck in the house. If you want to make sure you get great food without having to take the risk of going out, get a subscription plan from Home Chef today.

Using Home Chef is really easy and the pinnacle of convenience. You just have to go online and start up a subscription. Then you pick your meals for the week. And each week, Home Chef has a different menu so you won’t be stuck eating the same stuff over and over again. Not to mention that the options are all made with great ingredients to make some amazing meals.

The meals at Home Chef aren’t set in stone, either. You can do a little bit of customization to fit your tastes perfectly. If you want more protein or more of a certain veggie or whatnot, you can do so. And the options are varied. You can get classic meals or meals that can be ready quickly. There are options for special events and options for entree salads. Their options are bountiful and will make your week filled to the brim with tasty treats.

How much you spend at Home Chef a week is on you. At the beginning of each week, you choose your meals. And from there, you will get the cost of these meals. You don’t even have to get something for each day. You can skip days or pause your subscription entirely. That way you’re bank account doesn’t take a hit when you need a break.

If money is an issue, which could be true for a lot of folks with this current situation, we have you covered. When you use our exclusive discount code MENSJOURNAL100, you will save $100 dollars on your weekly order. $100 is a lot of food that can be yours. So if you want to get amazing food during this situation without leaving the house, sign up for Home Chef now and use discount code MENSJOURNAL100.

