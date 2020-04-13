Sugar Free G-Butter Is The Perfect Quarantine Snack To Curb Cravings

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

During this fun little quarantine situation where most of us are locked inside, it can be easy to just keep snacking down. It helps give you a little joy. But snacks are usually not all that healthy and it’s hard to stop when you start. To enjoy your snacking without wanting more, you should get some G-Butter.

What is G-Butter? Simply put, it’s an amazing spread you can use on bread and such. You can also use it in drinks or smoothies. It’s got the consistency of peanut butter. But you can get it in a bunch of different flavors that will satisfy your sweet tooth cravings.

While G-Butter may taste like something very sweet, it isn’t going to pump you full of sugar. That’s because it is sugar-free. Not only that, but this stuff is Keto friendly too. No sugar and plenty of protein. So you can enjoy a snack while trying to get into shape by working out while you’re home.

This amazing G-Butter stuff is sugar-free and full of amazing taste while being Keto friendly. How can you beat that? Easy. Because it’s got a high protein count, this will shut your cravings down. You won’t sit around eating garbage all day long. Just one serving of this will keep you happy.

Snacking doesn’t have to be an unhealthy experience. You can pick up whatever flavor of G-Butter you want to enjoy a flavorful snack that won’t do much harm to your body. Pick up a bottle or two now to have a more enjoyable shut-in.

