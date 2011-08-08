Summer Grilling Guide

There are few things in life better than a cookout. As the unofficial start of summer kicks off this holiday weekend, we put together a collection of the most delicious—and healthy—grilling recipes you’ll ever find. From steaks to burgers to seafood, these gourmet meals will make you king of the cookout this season!
- Australian Lamb on a Shovel Load up on muscle-building—and flavor—at your next backyard bash
- Grill Master These easy tips will help you cook the perfect steak
- Alternative Grilling Options Six ways to add a little variety to your next cookout
- Pork Chops with Yuzu-Miso Marinade Dust off your grill and take it for a spin around the globe for this protein-packed dish
- Grilled Shrimp & Scallop Avgolemono Expand your culinary horizons with a touch of Mediterranean flavor
- Caveman T-Bones Get in touch with your primitive side with this delicious recipe
- Apricot-Mustard Grilled Pork Tenderloin Serve with couscous and a cool cucumber & onion salad
- Swordfish with Peppers When you’ve had your fill of burgers, fire up this tasty alternative
- South African Shish Kebabs Add a little exotic flavor to your next cookout
- Planked Salmon With Juniper Rub This mouthwatering recipe is packed with muscle-building protein
- Argentinean Burger Give your boring burger a South American kick
- California Burger Spice up your standard burger with this delicious recipe
- Hoppin’ Habanero and Honey Pork Chops Kick it up an notch with these tasty chops.