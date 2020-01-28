The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs are facing off in Super Bowl 54 in Miami. The big game is putting the two die-hard fan bases against each other to see who will win the Lombardi Trophy, but there’s one thing that puts the two groups on the same team: The beers they like to drink.

With the Super Bowl coming up on Sunday, YouGov surveyed the fans of both teams to see what beers they usually order, and a Budweiser or Bud Light came in as the “highest percentage of current customers among fans of both teams.”

Other beers that were named in the survey included Corona, Samuel Adams, Stella Artois, Blue Moon, and Heineken. Overall, the data revealed that among general Super Bowl viewers—meaning they watched the game last year—that Bud Light and Budweiser are also the top options, with Corona, Samuel Adams and Coors Light coming up next.

While the fan bases agreed on having a Budweiser or Bud Light, the data also revealed some differences between the two groups. The data showed that 49ers fans are more likely to grab a bottle of Busch or Heineken compared to Chiefs fans, while Kansas City fans are more likely to have a Samuel Adams or Stella Artois compared San Francisco fans.

You can see the full chart of data here. And if you’re looking for the best craft beers to stock up on for the game, we’ve got you covered.

