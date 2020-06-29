Support Local Businesses With DoorDash and Enjoy Free Delivery

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Things have been very odd for the last handful of months. At this point, most of 2020 has seen major upheavals, the biggest of which has to be the fact that we’re living in a pandemic. Suffice it to say, that has caused many a change in peoples lives.

One of the biggest changes has been in people’s dietary habits. Not so much in what it is they’re eating but where they’re eating. Restaurants have been shut down, for the most part, trying to keep people out of groups for the time being.

In many states in the country, restaurants are slowly opening back up to the normal routine. But even that isn’t completely back to normal. Limited capacity and such. But just because these spots are opening back up means you should head back to the restaurants and risk getting a disease.

Just because you shouldn’t go out, that doesn’t mean you’re going to want to cook every day. Stress hasn’t disappeared just because socializing in groups has become an endangered activity. There will be days when you just need to unwind and have a nice meal delivered to your lap without having to prepare it all.

Many of these restaurants have been offering up dine out service. Even spots that normally don’t offer up take out service or delivery. But like the rest of us, these businesses have had to change. And thus, restaurants can find a way to function and survive in this changed world of ours.

But a well-known secret is that not many of these places are easy to order from. They’re not used to the entire process. And most of us have gotten so used to doing everything on the phone nowadays, who really wants to deal with a conversation over the phone.

Luckily, there’s a service for you to use. And it’s a service that many of you have used before. But it’s a service that has really stepped it up these days to offer up food from restaurants that normally don’t do this kind of thing. And that service is DoorDash.

What is great about DoorDash is how easy it is to use. Just load up an app onto your phone, load up your info, find a place to eat, input your order, and wait for a fantastic meal that you don’t have to sweat over.

Much like every other business out there, DoorDash has had to change things up for the apocalypse too. For example, it is best to limit your interactions with others. Especially strangers, which usually is the descriptor for those that are delivering your food. And thus comes the contactless delivery.

With contactless delivery, you don’t have to deal with the worry of dealing with someone else. Chances are you’re paying by card, so the food can just be placed on your doorstep. Then the delivery person walks back to their car to make sure you get the food. And then everything is all set. No rush, no fuss. Simplicity itself.

Another great element of DoorDash is how it is helping out businesses. Most people are gonna be using an app like this to order their meals. Since so many restaurants are gonna be using DoorDash now, that brings so much more business to them. That way you’re helping out so businesses don’t crumble.

While you’re helping out the businesses by using DoorDash, you can also help the drivers. Order as much food as you can to keep these drivers busy. But also make sure to tip them since they are out there on the front lines delivering food to the masses all day long. It’s a stressful job. Overtip them to keep them solid.

No matter what kind of food you are craving, you can get from DoorDash. Have an amazing craving for some Pizza from your favorite Pizza joint? You can get a slice or an entire pie with the click of a few buttons on DoorDash.

Been missing out on the feeling of going to the bar with friends and ordering some booze and some wings? DoorDash can make those dreams as close to reality by delivering your favorite bars’ food right to your door.

Is there a high scale place you’ve been meaning to try out but can’t now because the world is in a weird spot? DoorDash has made it possible to get some dishes delivered to you when that spot usually wouldn’t partake in such a service.

Using DoorDash is the smartest move you can make right now. It saves you worrying about having to interact with people and it delivers amazing food to your door with no stress on your part. And you’re helping out businesses and workers alike by using it.

So if you want to order some food for your meal today, use DoorDash. Not only can you get amazing food delivered to you, you can also save on your first order. Right now, your first order is going to come with no delivery fee. With a deal like that, you can order more food and tip your driver more. It’s a win-win for everyone.

