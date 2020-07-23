Support The La Adelita Army For National Tequila Day

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

The world has changed a lot this year. These past few months have turned the world upside down for a lot of people. And none may have been hit as hard as those in the bartending field. Bars have been shuttered for months and the ones that are opening up aren’t back to the business they used to be.

Amongst those hurt by this are the women bartenders out there. And in an effort to help those amazing women out in this turbulent time, La Adelita has launched an amazing new program. A program that will help support and lift up those women out there that need a hand during the pandemic.

La Adelita is an amazing resource for those of y’all that like a nice ole bottle of tequila. Some of the best tequila out there if you really want an elevated drinking experience. So it only makes sense for the team there to help out in this time of need.

The program being launched is called Adelita’s Army. This is in reference to the amazing women that fought in the Mexican Revolution. Women who were the definitions of strong and determined. The army is being created to employ out of work bartenders and chefs to create social content that they will be financially rewarded for. Those interested should reach out to [email protected].

One of the many ways you can help out is to purchase a bottle of amazing Tequila. There is a handful of bottles in the La Adelita store. Our favorite has to be the La Adelita Tequila Reposado. It’s a rich and luscious bottle of tequila that has been aged for 3 months in American Oak Whiskey barrels to give it an out of this world taste.

Picking up a bottle or two of the La Adelita Tequila Reposado is going to do a world of good for Adelita’s Army. In this way, you are helping yourself with a stiff drink as you are helping out others. So in honor of National Tequila Day, do your part and support the women of Adelita’s Army.

Get It: Pick up the La Adelita Tequila Reposado ($46) at La Adelita Tequila

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!