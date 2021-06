Performance Inspired Bars 2.0 Box of 12 GET IT!

Performance Inspired unveils its new protein bar, adding a delicious chocolate layer to the super-clean, low-sugar/calorie formula. The 2.0 version is high in fiber with a full 20g of protein, so you can go the distance all day long.

Get It: Pick up the Performance Inspired Bars 2.0 Box of 12 ($36) at LifeToGo

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!