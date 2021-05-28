Take a Bite With New LifeToGo Snacks For Summer

Talty Bar Variety Case GET IT!

Talty Bars are straightforward snacking at their best. Available in Dark Chocolate Espresso, Fig and Cashew, Peanut Butter and Jelly, Apple Strudel and Chocolate Coconut, Talty Bars are clean, filling, and made for your on-the-go lifestyle.

Get It: Pick up the Talty Bar Variety Case ($72) at LifeToGo

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Check out The Best REM Sleep Trackers For The Troubled Sleepers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!