Taste Dewar’s Whisky Live With Men’s Journal, Elliott Clark & Gabriel Cardarella

Want to learn more about two of our favorite whiskies? We’ve got you covered. Men’s Journal’s Whiskey Wednesday Live is taking a virtual trip to Scotland on December 16 for a guided tasting of two of our favorite Dewar’s whiskies.

The event will be co-hosted by longtime Dewar’s Brand Ambassador Gabriel Cardarella—a 10-year veteran of the brand—and spirits expert Elliott Clark, better known on Instagram as Apartment Bartender.

Clark is a tastemaker, cocktail creator, spirits writer, and photographer in the spirits industry. He has traveled all over the world mixing drinks for some of the world’s most notable brands, and making the world of spirits more accessible to the at-home cocktail enthusiast. You can find him at @apartment_bartender on Instagram or apartmentbartender.com.

Cardarella and Clark will be leading a tasting of Dewar’s 12, one of the brand’s most beloved core bottles, and Dewar’s 15, the first whisky blended by award-winning master blender Stephanie Macleod.

Macleod is a two-time Master Blender of the Year, and her bottles have won a litany of awards that, as we mentioned earlier this year, are now beginning to become difficult to keep track of.

Dewar’s 15 is a gently sweet-leaning blended scotch, showing floral notes alongside toffee and honey. It’s a versatile whisky—sippable, with a lot of highball application.

Dewar’s 12, by contrast, is a bright and crisp whisky, with notes of dried fruit, vanilla, and citrus. It’s the building block for a lot of experimental releases from the last few years, including the mezcal-finished Ilegal Smooth and rum-finished Caribbean Smooth.

The live guided tasting will take place on December 16 at 5 p.m. EST on Zoom. Click here to register and here to shop Dewar’s bottles.

