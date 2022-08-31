If you ask us, grilling shouldn’t be relegated to the spring and summer. Grill all year round. Come winter, pull on the parka and get that brisket on the barbie. Just make sure you’re stocked and ready with the best BBQ sauces in the game. While the quality of the meat should be a top priority, there’s no denying a tasty sauce steals the show when whipping up ribs, pulled pork, or drumsticks. Sauce is sacred.

That’s why you should explore the wild world of craft BBQ sauces outside your local grocery store. Load up on any of these 10 epic BBQ sauces and pull off a feast folks will be talking about for many cookouts to come. Whether you like a bit of heat or prefer your meats with something sweet and smoky, we’ve got the perfect sauce for you.

Tastiest BBQ Sauces to Elevate Your Grilling

1. Elda’s Kitchen

Do yourself a favor and pick up a bottle, three-pack ($24), or sixer ($36) of these small-batch sauces based on 1950’s kitchen culture, which are currently made in 12 flavors. Our vote is creating a build-your-own three-pack with Kentucky Bourbon, Jamaican Jerk, and Black Cherry BBQ—but the world is your oyster.

[from $6 per bottle; eldaskitchen.com]

Get it

2. Runamok Merquén Smoked Chili Pepper Infused Maple Syrup

Late summer grilling is a match made in Merquén Smoked Chili Pepper Infused Maple Syrup heaven. A medley of sweet and spicy flavor profiles, Merquén is a chili blend from the Mapuche region of Chile. When coupled with maple syrup, it creates the perfect balance of heat, smoke, and caramel. Happy hour imbibers, be sure to double up on Runamok Maple Organic Smoked Maple Old Fashioned Cocktail Syrup.

[$18; runamokmaple.com]

Get it

3. Ponti BBQ Sauce With Balsamic Vinegar of Modena, IGP

This versatile condiment works well on meat, fish, and veggies, thanks to a combination of sweet and sour notes with moderate acidity. Balsamic vinegar of Modena is an IGP (Indication of Geographic Protection)-certified Italian condiment, so you can rest assured that it’s a high-quality product from this nine-generation, family-owned-and-operated company. Another brilliant choice: Ponti BBQ Sauce with Italian Apple Cider Vinegar.

[$5 per bottle; yummybazaar.com]

Get it

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!