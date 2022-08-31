10. NYAM GOOD Mango Peppa SauceGet It
The chef-owner of Houston’s Jamaica Pon Di Road was born and formally trained in Jamaica, which explains the restaurant’s tagline of “We ain’t FAKIN Jamaican!” It also explains how damn delicious this recently launched sweet-and-spicy sauce is. We’re also fans of the Nyam Good Jerk Sauce, inspired by the Caribbean island’s famed flavor profiles.
[$9 per bottle; nyamgoodsauceco.com]
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top