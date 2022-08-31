Food & Drink

Tastiest BBQ Sauces to Elevate Your Grilling

Bottle of Pure Grit BBQ The BBQ Kit
7
Courtesy of Pure Grit BBQ 1 / 7

4. Pure Grit BBQ The BBQ Kit

Get It

If you adhere to a plant-based or vegan diet—or simply cook a lot of non-meat dishes on the grill—pure Grit BBQ is a women-owned brand founded in 2020 with sauces designed with you in mind. Our fave combo is a healthy coating of Pure Grit with cauliflower wings and/or vegan burgers, but get creative in the kitchen. Pure Grit BBQ, a fast-casual vegan BBQ restaurant, opened in NYC this year.

[$12 for rub, hot sauce, and BBQ sauce; puregritbbq.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
More from Food & Drink