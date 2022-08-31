Food & Drink

Tastiest BBQ Sauces to Elevate Your Grilling

Bottle of Bethany Blue’s Smokey Barbecue Sauce
5. Bethany Blue’s Smokey Barbecue Sauce

No fat? Check. No preservatives? Yep. All natural? You betcha. This award-winning BBQ sauce works well with corn on the cob, chicken, ribs, and more. The small restaurant chain is based in Southern Delaware, and this tantalizing sauce features tomato purée, brown sugar, molasses, vinegar, soy sauce, Worcestershire, hickory smoke flavoring, aged cayenne peppers, and more to delight your taste buds with every bite.

$9 per bottle; bethany-blues.myshopify.com

