7. PS Seasoning Cherry Bomb BBQ SauceGet It
Love cherries? This sauce delivers in spades. Featuring local cherries from Door County, WI, this fruit-forward BBQ sauce boasts chipotle peppers, brown sugar, and spices that balance out its sweetness. The sauce is a hot ‘n sweet winner on pork chops, salmon, chicken wings, and other proteins. PS Seasoning has been family owned and operated since 1986, and manufactured in small batches in Iron Ridge, WI, so you can feel good about supporting an independent business with each purchase.
[$7 per bottle; psseasoning.com]
