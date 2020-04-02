The ‘007’ Rum Every Bond Fan Needs Right Now

While you wait for the next James Bond film this November, you’ll be able to pass some of the time sipping on a limited edition 007 rum produced by a real life Bond legend.

Chris Blackwell’s lifetime accolades include founding the legendary music label Island Records, membership to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and building the careers of the likes of Bob Marley and U2.

But the British recording legend, who grew up in Jamaica, also scouted locations for Dr. No, the 1962 Bond film. Blackwell, who harbors a lot of love for Jamaica, the Bond series, and rum, set about producing this limited edition to coincide with the release of the 25th film.

“James Bond has been a big part of my life, from my childhood lunches with Ian Fleming at GoldenEye to being a location scout on the first movie, Dr. No (1962),” said Blackwell in a press release.

Blackwell’s love for Bond also includes a particular property purchase of Fleming’s legendary GoldenEye estate in Jamaica, which he now operates as a resort property.

The $35 rum is on shelves this week, and was originally intended to intersect with the opening of the 25th James Bond film, No Time To Die. The film, which has been delayed to November, is Daniel Craig’s much-talked-about final outing as the legendary gentleman spy based on the novels of Ian Fleming.

007 Limited Edition Blackwell Fine Jamaican is a cane sugar rum aged in American oak barrels. They use both column and pot stills in production, which can give most rum blends a better balance and complexity of flavors than a single distillation system.

Blackwell Rum is a non-distilling producer of aged rums. For the 007 limited edition and all rums under his brand, Blackwell worked with famous Jamaican distillers J. Wray and Nephew, producer of the beloved “Uncle Wray” rums.

The Blackwell brand has garnered a modest but impressive rap sheet of accolades since its founding in 2008, including several gold medals.

007 Limited Edition Blackwell Fine Jamaican Rum is set to retail at $35 and will be on shelves this month. If you’re using it for making up any tiki drinks, we of course encourage you to serve them shaken, not stirred.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!