The 101 Best Beers in America

It’s taken us a while to get here, but no matter where in these Unites States of America you may find yourself, there is now simply no set of circumstances under which you should be forced to drink bad beer. From minor league baseball stadiums to world-famous sporting arenas; from backyard BBQs to high-end restaurants; from dive bars to state-of-the-art breweries; convenience stores, gas stations, supermarkets, car washes… craft beer is all around us, and not just in the fancy coastal regions. There’s not a state in the union where you’d have to resort to drinking the swill that was shoved down our throat for the better part of the 20th century. Here, find our picks for the best beers in each of those states.